Children's Christmas Store
The Children’s Christmas Store will be open Dec. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Assumption Arena. Children under 10, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to shop with one of the store’s elves while the adults relax. Refreshments will be served. All gifts will be wrapped and identified before the children leave. Cost is $1 to shop, but no child will be turned away. There will be over 20 tables of gift items to choose from.
Sock It To Poverty
Every year a local organization in Chadron purchases much needed shoes and boots for the 3–5-year-olds enrolled in the Head Start Program. When some of these children excitedly remove their old shoes to try on the new ones, we see too many little feet without socks.
Please help us Sock it to Poverty by donating new, warm children's socks for shoe sizes 7–13. These socks will be given to the kids along with their new shoes. You will warm their little hearts by warming their little feet.
Drop the socks at Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine St, or Farmers State Bank at 205 W. Third St., in Chadron by Dec. 12. For more information, please contact Diane at 308-432-3393. A little generosity makes a big difference.
Gift-wrapping Fundraiser
The Sigma Tau Delta group at Chadron State College is sponsoring a gift-wrapping fundraiser Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the CSC Student Center. Get your gifts wrapped, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while you wait and take advantage of the reading nook, where children's stories will be read. Gift-wrapping will be available Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parade of Lights
The annual Chadron Parade of Lights will celebrate home this year.
The parade’s theme for this holiday season is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.” The parade, sponsored by KCSR-KBPY, First National Bank North Platte and Your Selling Team, is planned for Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of First and Main streets and end at Fifth Street. The Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse will remain open until 8 p.m. Dec. 6 for parade goers to view.
Holiday Concert
Chadron State College's music ensembles will present your holiday favorites at the Holiday Concert Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Art Guild Christmas Sale
The annual Art Guild Christmas Sale features original and handmade arts and crafts by CSC students and community members. This year's sale will take place at the Chadron State College Student Center in the Ponderosa Room. The sale will be open Dec. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Friends with Pets Santa Photos
Chadron State College's Upward Bound program is partnering with Friends of Pets to host "Pet Photos with Santa" Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mari Sandoz Center on campus. The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Pets and open to the public. Bring your pet and support the cause.
Helping Heroes on the Home Front
Helping Heroes on the Home Front is returning for its second year in honor of the late Terry Cogdill.
Individuals are asked to sponsor a wreath for $25 in honor of or in memory of a service member. The wreaths will be displayed on the Chadron American Legion lawn at 123 Bordeaux St. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Donations for additional wreaths are always welcome. Sales will continue until Christmas Eve, and all proceeds are used to aid local veterans with needs that other programs do not cover (mowing lawns, snow removal, etc).
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Contact Joni at 430-1597 to sponsor a wreath.
Community Christmas Concert
A Community Christmas Concert will be Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron. The men’s choir and a mixed choir will perform, accompanied by Patty Chasek and Laurie Norman.
Veterans Christmas Party
The American Legion Auxiliary Nebraska Christmas Party is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Hot Springs VA. All persons are invited to attend and spend an afternoon of sharing with the veterans - cookies and "ditty bags" of small gifts will be distributed. For some veterans this is the only Christmas they have. Please consider spending a few hours at this heartwarming and worthy event. Contact ALA President Vicki Kotschwar,(308-432-3615) or contact any other ALA member for more details.