Chadron United Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday – April 18 @ 7 p.m.
Stations of the Cross – Friday, April 19 @ 2 p.m. (meet at the Church)
Good Friday Service – April 19 @ 7 p.m.
Sunrise Service at Camp Norwesca (79 Camp Norwesca Rd) @ 6 a.m., followed by coffee and rolls in the Camp Lodge.
Easter Sunday Service at Chadron United Methodist Church (847 Shelton St.) @ 10:30 a.m. – Fellowship with coffee and snacks at 10 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt, for children of all ages on the south lawn of the Church, will follow the 10:30 Service.
Stations of the Cross
Grace Episcopal Church, Chadron United Methodist Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church will jointly host a Stations of the Cross procession on Friday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The Stations of the Cross is a series of scenes following Jesus on the day of his crucifixion. There are 14 stations, each with a reflection and prayer. The service will begin and end at the Chadron United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton Street, and process through Memorial Park. All are welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service of Holy Communion with foot washing and strip-ping of the altar. In this service we remember Jesus’ last supper with his disciples and the new commandment that he gave to love one another.
Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. Good Friday service of Tenebrae. “Tenebrae” is a Latin word that means darkness or dimness. This service is an extended meditation on Jesus’ passion and death, as the sanctuary gradually becomes darker and darker.
Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. Easter morning service of Holy Communion, followed by breakfast and an Easter egg hunt for children. All are welcome to any of these services.
Open Door Church
The Open Door Church south of Chadron will have its Easter Service April 21 at 11 a.m.