Homicide suspect in custody

Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein reported shortly before noon on Friday that 21-year-old Ian Little Moon, also known as Sage Little Moon, had been apprehended.

Law enforcement including the Chadron Police Department, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Oglala Sioux Tribe officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked together to locate Little Moon, a person of interest in a homicide that occurred Friday morning.

Law enforcement was notified of gunshots in the 300 block of Maple Street at about 2 a.m. Friday, though when officers arrived on scene Little Moon was not located. The victim in the homicide was later identified as 72-year-old John Martinez of Chadron. charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony have been filed against Little Moon by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug.

Hickstein noted a vehicle Little Moon reportedly stole was found on Beaver Wall Road in northern Sheridan County, and received information he was in Pine Ridge, S.D. “Working with South Dakota authorities, along with the FBI, we were able to have the authorities in South Dakota take him into custody,” Hickstein said.

Everyone is safe now, the police chief further added. With Little Moon in custody, he said, the next steps will be processing the crime scenes and evidence, and figuring out the story. He said it all worked out well for law enforcement, given the situation.

