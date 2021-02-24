Homicide suspect turns self in

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case by Jerrick Myers, an FBI agent with a criminal squad of the Minneapolis Division of the FBI, Rapid City Resident Agency, Little Hawk was shot in the left shoulder on Nov. 22 during a fight/argument with Pond while the two were in a vehicle.

Myers and FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger responded to Monument Health in Rapid City, where Little Hawk was initially transported and taken to the operating room. Myers was not able to ask any questions at that time but did take initial photos of the wound.

The following day, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Captain John Pettigrew interviewed Mahpiya Arapaho about the incident. According to his report, Arapaho, Little Hawk and Emelio Esparza pulled into a housing area and stopped to turn around. At that time, Pond entered the rear driver side seat, behind Little Hawk. An argument between Pond and Little Hawk ensued, with all but Pond leaving the vehicle.

Little Hawk continued to argue with Pond through the rear window, and that argument ended with the gunshot. Hearing the shot, Arapaho and Esparza ran in separate directions. Arapaho was familiar with Pond, and though he didn’t see where the gun was hidden he described it as being about two feet long when Pond fired it.