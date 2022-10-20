Homicide trial set to begin next week

A three-day trial is expected for Chadron's first homicide in more than a decade, with the trial beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26

Twenty-year old Ian Little Moon, also known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class I felony, and felony use of a deadly weapon, a Class II felony. The charges stem from his alleged shooting of 72-year-old John Martinez in the early morning of July 23, 2021.

Little Moon is represented by Dawes County Public Defender Becca Chasek and the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy. Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner is acting as lead prosecutor.

Martinez, the victim in the incident, was in a relationship with Little Moon’s sister Reva. She and her four children, who called Martinez their father, were in the house at the time of the shooting in a downstairs bedroom.

Officers were first informed of the shooting at about 1:56 a.m. July 23. While en route an officer was informed the suspect Little Moon had left the residence.

Officers located Martinez in the lower level of the residence with a wound to his head. A responding rescue unit checked for signs a life but found none, and Martinez was later pronounced dead.

One of the children told officers they saw Little Moon come downstairs and wake up Martinez, who asked him what he was doing before Little Moon shot him in the head. A loaded AR style rifle with blood on it was on the floor next to the bed. A second AR rifle was previously located in the home as well, and Reva said it was her brother’s though it was not the one he used.

Other officers spoke with Spencer High Hawk, a friend of Little Moon who said they were together earlier in the evening. High Hawk believed Little Moon was drunk and had been using cocaine and methamphetamine, and assaulted his own girlfriend.

Little Moon had left the murder scene before police arrive, fleeing in a minivan reported as stolen.

The vehicle was recovered later in the morning, about six miles north of Rushville on Beaver Wall Road, and Little Moon was arrested shortly afterward on the Pine Ridge Reservation by Oglala Sioux tribal law enforcement.

Little Moon’s fleeing to the reservation weighed heavily against in, as he was denied bail in part due to the risk that he would again flee, making locating and extraditing him difficult.

Prior to this incident, the last homicide in Chadron was in 2008 when CSC student Kenneth Pfeiffer Jr. was stabbed more than 50 times by his roommate Joseph Hotz, who had taken illegal substances prior to the event. Hotz was sentenced to 45-70 years in prison.