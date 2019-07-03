Honor Flight 11 veterans took a few unexpected detours and extended their stay in Washington, D.C., after weather interrupted their flight plans.
The veterans, who left Chadron June 20 for Washington, D.C., were supposed to return to Nebraska June 23. However, their Sunday flight was cancelled, and the group of 11 veterans and their guardians had to split into three groups and make the return trip on two flights Monday and a third flight Tuesday.
Barb Reed, who served as one of the group guardians, said splitting up was the only way to be sure the vets and their family members all arrived home within a day or two of the original schedule. The new flights all had additional stops as well, Cleveland, Ohio, Buffalo, N.Y., and Memphis, Tenn. Those who traveled home Monday afternoon finally arrived back in Chadron around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, caravanning home in two of the Honor Flight 11 vehicles. Barb and Jerry Reed waited in Denver for the third group to arrive Tuesday and brought home the remainder of the veterans.
The National Honor Flight program paid for the additional cost for hotels and food, which Reed called a blessing, noting that the local program would not have been able to afford the extended stay.
In spite of the difficulties on the return trip, the veterans were enthusiastic about their experiences in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, which depicts the flag raising on Iwo Jima, inspired more than one veteran on the trip. Charles Iodence, an Army veteran, and LeRoy Fry, an Air Force veteran, both mentioned the memorial as being among the highlights of the trip. Charles Jensen, another Air Force veteran who served during Korea, also mentioned that memorial.
“The one that struck me … was raising the flag at Iwo Jima. It’s so real,” Jensen said.
“It was exquisite,” Fry said of the entire trip. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life.”
Viewing all of the memorials for the first time, Fry said the day touring Washington, D.C., was special.
“It was, in my experience, awe inspiring. It just played with your emotions,” he said.
Dustin Peterson, a Vietnam Army veteran, was inspired by the Korean Memorial and the treatment the veterans received throughout the trip.
“The Korean Memorial, until you see it, you can’t appreciate it,” he said. “The treatment we got was just fantastic. It was way more than any of us expected.”
From the presentation of quilts and pillowcases to each veteran before they left Chadron to the flyover by a helicopter and two crop dusters near Fort Morgan, it showed there are people who care about the veterans, he said.
“I was kind of amazed at the amount of people who came out,” agreed Crawford Army veteran Ray Suchor, who said he also enjoyed the trip to Arlington National Cemetery and the Naval Museum.
Michael Cooke said everything about the trip was “magic.” The Vietnam veteran was moved to tears at the Vietnam Wall as he located the names of fallen soldiers he knew in theater.
Larry Edwards, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne, said the entire trip, from the time the group left Chadron until they returned, was great.
“Every place we went we were treated like royalty,” he said. While he enjoyed seeing the memorials for the first time, he was particularly impressed by all of the people who came out to greet the veterans or wave at them as they drove by.
“There are just so many people to thank, you don’t know how to do it,” he said.