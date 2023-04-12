The annual Kiwanis Honors program is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 12), at the Chadron High School Auditorium. Guest speaker for the program is DeMoine Adams.

Adams is originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas and is a former University of Nebraska standout football player. He played an instrumental role in helping the Huskers win a Big 12 Conference Championship in 1999 and helped lead the Huskers to the National Championship Rose Bowl in January 2002. He also spent time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.

As a first-generation student, Adams received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nebraska in Political Science with minors in English, History, Communications, Ethnic Studies and African Studies. He went on to receive his Master’s degree in Educational Psychology and is currently pursuing his Doctorate degree at the University of Nebraska.

Adams is currently serving as the CEO for TeamMates Mentoring which was started by co-founders Tom and Nancy Osborne in 1991. He also speaks numerous times each year across the country motivating others to be winners in life through his business called ‘The Game Plan – Ready, Set, Perform’ which he started in 2011.

Adams currently resides in Lincoln, and his motto in life is, “Once you see where you’re going, then everything you do must correspond with where you’re going.”

Honorees

Ninth Grade:

Tanner Bauer, Beau Behrends, Eve Bishop, Jaelyn Brown, Makiah Craig, Layne Davidson, Leo Golembiewski, Shanna Gunwall, Madilyn Hall, Alexis Haver, Cali Hendrickson, Hina Hinman, Brooklynn Hoffman, Aiden Howard, Molly Jones, Carter Keller, Taylor Kramer, Wesley Margetts, Tobin Meyer, Addison Morrison, Jezrelle Munyiri, Eliu Paopao, Jennalee Pinnt, Raylie Pourier, Jackson Price, Ava Pyle, Macie Reeves, Reese Ritterbush, Vrasai Sayaloune, Paige Slingsby, Chelsea Stephens, Elaina Strong and Jacey Turman

10th Grade: Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Taegan Bach, Quinn Bailey, Zandar Bates, Bryson Bickel, Caden Buskirk, Tucker Calkins, Jodean Chesley, Zane Cullers, Brady Daniels, Alex Fisher, Gavin Fox, Kiera Haag, Billy Hy, Talon Jelinek, Brayden Landreth, Sarah LeBere, Jace Lien, Myles Nesheim, Jose' Obando, Emilynn O'Donnell, Jadyn Raben, Tobin Rust, Creighton D Ryan, Averielle Sager, Sidney Schmidt, Thomas Smith, Tristan Talkington, Jadyn R Tidyman, Eliana Uhing, Aiden Vinton, Owen Wess, Nevaeh Wild, Taylee Williamson and Chloe Wright

11th Grade: Broc Berry, Kenli Boeselager, Ayden Branson, Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Claire Ferguson, Bennett Fisher, Cody Kahl, Demaris Kelso, Amanda Kittell, Alivia Long, Jaleigh McCartney, Emily McCoy, Aubrey Milburn, Ashlyn Morrison, Kenzie Pourier, Josslyn Pourier, Grace Pyle, Lauren Rasmussen, Meradith Rhembrandt, Kinley Richardson, Lucy Rischling, Maci Rutledge, Kaylee Sprock, Alyssa Stephens, Elaina M Strong, Chayse Swinney, Austin Taylor, Meharit Tewahade, Gabriel Tidyman, Jacey Turman and Gage Wild

12th Grade: Trinity Bannan, Jacee Bates, Abby Calkins, Natalie Carattini, Braddley Collins, Rhett Cullers, November Diers, Josie Downing, Aidan Dressel, Naomie Elliott, Parker Fisher, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Caden Galbraith, Aspen Graves, Kourtney Hawk, Blake Hinman, Glen Hinman, Jackson Jones, Thomas Kaus, Ayoluwa Kennedy, Henry Kennell, Laney Klemke, Hailey Lien, Megan Meisman, Jazzlyn Munyiri, Emma Peters, Kaylie Phillips, Marlee Pinnt, Zander Rust, Gavin Sloan, Lukas Smith, Malachi Swallow, Blaine Tewahade, Kailee Webster, Josie West, Trey Williamson and Norah Winckler