Honors speaker encourages students to give their all

The Chadron Kiwanis Club hosted its 62nd Honors Program April 14 at the high school auditorium. A total 134 Chadron High students were recognized for their achievements.
Prior to the awarding of the honors certificates, those attending heard from this year's speaker, Michael Lamb, who talked about his life experiences and offered words of encouragement.
Born halfway around the world in Ivanovo, Russia, to a couple whose financial needs didn’t allow them to care for him, Lamb was put in an orphanage at 23 months old. John and Nancy Lamb of Cody, Wyoming had been wanting children when a friend of theirs suggested adoption. One look at Michael, and the couple knew he was the child they needed in their lives.
“Michael arrived with only the clothes on his back,” Nancy stated, “and we even had to send them back to the orphanage. We got him on April 17, 1998, when he was 23 months old. He could run faster on his knees than most kids could walk, but we got him his first prosthesis in December. One leg is formed to his ankle and the other one is two inches shorter."
One day, he saw some other kids playing football and wanted to join them, though his mother was certainly concerned. He digressed into a story about how he was once running when one of his prosthetic feet broke off. As it was a common occurrence, his father didn’t panic about it. The same could not be said of an unknowing bystander who asked if he was okay and heard his dad simply say, “Oh, his foot just fell off.”
Lamb was excited to get into middle school, when football turned full contact, and he truly fell in love with the sport in high school and decided he wanted to be a professional football player. He knew before he hit the pros he’d have to make a college team first. “I made it my goal,” he said. “I wrote it down, and kept grinding and grinding.” Though he didn’t have any offers at the start of his senior year, he kept pushing forward “and slowly throughout the year colleges started noticing, people started taking notice of what I was doing.”
The summer of 2012, before his senior year, he came to a football camp in Chadron where he met head coach Jay Long, who offered him a position as a kicker for the Eagles. “I always find it funny that Chadron State had a kicker that had absolutely no feet whatsoever.”
College also meant a big change in Lamb’s life direction. “I thought I was some tough stuff, being on the football team . . . and soon life kicked me in the butt. It showed me how hard it can be and how unforgiving.” With his grades slipping, Lamb made the hard decision his junior year to quit football.
“I went to my room and just sat there for two hours and just stared at the wall. My whole life was centered on football. That was what I was going to do. But once that was gone, I’m stuck in the mud. I had nothing going for me. My plans are done . . . Finally, God showed me the path of where I should go.”
While Lamb was working out one day, someone asked to take a picture of him because he was inspiring. This was something Lamb had heard before, but it never clicked until then that what he’s doing could motivate others. From then, he worked to get his grades up and started developing speeches. After college he moved to Colorado, where he now does landscaping and continues to work on becoming a motivational speaker.
“This is what I love to do,” he said, referring to speaking with the students. “I love to see your faces. This is awesome. The reason you’re here is because you’re excellent. You went above and beyond what other people do. You’re willing to take the risks. You’re willing to move forward and be passionate.”
The most important things for Lamb are God, hard work and family. “I believe everything you do has a purpose in life,” he said. He further encouraged students, and everyone, to write down realistic goals and work to achieve them every day, and they would see their dreams that once seemed out of reach become their reality.
“The only person in your way is you. I beg you to please make something of your life. In this world we live in, it’s more important now more than ever to give it your all. To love, to live, to laugh. Have fun and enjoy life.”