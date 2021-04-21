Honors speaker encourages students to give their all

The Chadron Kiwanis Club hosted its 62nd Honors Program April 14 at the high school auditorium. A total 134 Chadron High students were recognized for their achievements.

Prior to the awarding of the honors certificates, those attending heard from this year's speaker, Michael Lamb, who talked about his life experiences and offered words of encouragement.

Born halfway around the world in Ivanovo, Russia, to a couple whose financial needs didn’t allow them to care for him, Lamb was put in an orphanage at 23 months old. John and Nancy Lamb of Cody, Wyoming had been wanting children when a friend of theirs suggested adoption. One look at Michael, and the couple knew he was the child they needed in their lives.

“Michael arrived with only the clothes on his back,” Nancy stated, “and we even had to send them back to the orphanage. We got him on April 17, 1998, when he was 23 months old. He could run faster on his knees than most kids could walk, but we got him his first prosthesis in December. One leg is formed to his ankle and the other one is two inches shorter."