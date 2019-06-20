A terminal diagnosis can be a frightening thing for patients, and the idea of entering hospice often signals the end is near.
That’s the perception Arnie and Allie Fankhauser held of hospice six months ago, but it’s one that has changed as hospice staff have helped Arnie regain his quality of life enough to return to home health.
Their journey with Chadron Community Hospital’s Home Health and Hospice program began last fall, with home health providing care for Arnie as he suffered from several ailments. However, as his vitals began failing, his weight dropped to roughly 100 pounds, and he suffered from balance problems and depression, it became apparent something larger was going on with the diabetic.
He was diagnosed with end-stage cirrhosis of the liver, a complication from Agent Orange exposure during the Army veteran’s time in Vietnam. With his liver malfunctioning, Arnie was enduring a lot of pain and toxic fluid retention, Allie said.
“I was struggling with watching him go through that,” she said. Trips to the VA were difficult and sometimes impossible, and Arnie had little energy.
For his part, Arnie was angry and in a dark place after his terminal diagnosis.
“Do I have a week? Do I have two weeks? Psychologically I went into that mindset, waiting for something else to go wrong,” he said. “It’s just like saying you’re a dead man.”
In the midst of that anger and despair, he insisted his family move him to the VA home in Sturgis, S.D.
“I didn’t want to put any pressure on the family,” he said.
But after visiting about the logistics of that, and hospice as an alternative, with Pastor Russ Seger, Arnie and Allie decided hospice was a better choice, and transitioned from home health to that program about six months ago. Based on experiences with other family members, the couple still believed hospice meant Arnie’s time was quickly approaching, but they soon realized hospice care is much more than an end game.
“They came in and said ‘as long as you’re standing you’re going to have quality of life’ and that changed my attitude,” Arnie said.
With visits from a nurse twice a week, social worker Sarah Hageman and chaplain Seger once a week, augmented by visits from hospice volunteer Vicki Kotschwar, Arnie and Allie’s attitude shifted, as did Arnie’s health. Hospice personnel have worked with the VA and his liver specialist, adjusted mediations, and suggested dietary and exercise changes. Arnie has gone from taking 13 medications to six, has gained weight and seen his energy and balance return, Allie said.
In the last six weeks, he’s tooled around in his 1966 Mustang, gone fishing, mowed the yard and shingled the neighbor’s dog house. He’s helped his brother cut tree limbs and this week is spending a week at Angostura for a family reunion. All of that would have been impossible a few months ago.
“This has been a wonderful thing,” Allie said. “We’re not walking this walk alone.”
Hospice personnel have helped them get through tough times, remember good times and reminded them to laugh and enjoy life, she continued.
“You have to learn to find that love and that strength again,” Allie said.
That fellowship was an important piece of finding his way again, Arnie added.
“They’ve taught me a lot on how to deal with what I’m going through.”
Hageman, the social worker, has spent a lot of time visiting the Fankhausers. They’ve shared chocolate Coke and popcorn. She’s heard stories about Arnie’s time in the service and their early married life together. They’ve laughed, but have cried, too, as they recall the more difficult times, including the death of the couple’s son, Jeff.
“This family is an amazing family, and they’ve taught me a lot about family,” Hageman said.
The couple’s children and grandchildren offer additional support, and hospice has helped them through the process of Arnie’s terminal diagnosis, as well, Allie said. Looking back, she wishes they had realized everything hospice can do for a family when Arnie’s father, Ray, was terminal. Had they called in hospice sooner, he might have had a better quality of life, and they would have had additional support. Now that Arnie is transitioning back to home health, they will enjoy the time they have and won’t hesitate to call hospice if his health takes a turn for the worse.
“As soon as you’re diagnosed with a disease that’s incurable, contact hospice,” Arnie said, noting that though he is still terminal his quality of life has improved. He hopes others learn from his experience and find that same quality of life with hospice’s help.
“God has been very good to us giving us more time, and it’s been good time,” Allie said.
“I know where I’m going. The time is going to come, and I want to have as much fun as I can before it happens,” Arnie concluded.