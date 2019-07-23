The Chadron Community Hospital will pay more for access to the therapy pool under a new agreement between the facility and the City of Chadron.
The memorandum of understanding approved by the city council this month between the two parties sets the price as $24 per person per visit to the therapy pool at the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center.
“This is an increase,” said Building and Zoning Administrator Janet Johnson. The hospital previously paid $22.50 for a 45-minute session, regardless of how many patients were being treated during a single session.
“This also allows us to capture multiple patients,” Johnson said of the new agreement, which governs the price for the city’s upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year. She estimates it will generate roughly $1,500 in additional revenue for the facility.
In other business last week, the council also approved the $.175 per frontage foot levy for the downtown business district. The special assessment raises approximately $6,700 for downtown improvements; the rate has remained flat for several years.