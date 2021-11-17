Hospital earns leadership award

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services was recently recognized by the Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health with a Performance Leadership Award in Quality.

Hospital CEO Nathan Hough said this is the first time the hospital has received the award, to his knowledge. He emphasized the hospital does not actively seek out awards, and this one is no different. He further explained, as a Medicare receiving organization, the hospital has to report certain things including stroke care, heart attacks, traumas and patient perspectives while receiving treatment.

Third parties, such as Chartis, use this data and really look at the quality outcomes and patient perspectives. From this, they make their decisions for award recipients. Though Hough did not know exactly where the hospital ranked, he noted it is consistently above the 90th percentile in quality.

In terms of services and funding options available to the hospital, Hough said the award really doesn’t change anything. “It’s really just a third party recognizing what we’re trying to get done here.”

The priority for the hospital is “exceeding the expectations of the patient who come in here,” Hough said. “If somebody else happens to notice and recognizes it, great. But our focus is on the people we’re seeing in our community.”

Hough expects the award will be available on Nov. 18, which is also National Rural Health Day, but he’s not planning a big celebration.

“The hard work of the staff” is what the CEO credits for the award. “As you can imagine, it’s been a pretty eventful year.” He stressed tis includes every aspect of care, from dealing with patients directly, labs and procedures, to housekeeping, maintenance and kitchen. “It’s all thrown into one bucket,” he said, “so it truly is a team effort to get something like this.”

Director of Nursing Alisha Obando added the award reflects the hard work and dedication shown by the hospital staff.

