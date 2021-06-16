Hospital expansion request approved

Chadron Community Hospital-Dialysis recently announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid approved a request for an expansion of services as a supplier of renal services in the Medicare program under the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) regulations. The Chadron facility is approved for the addition of three hemodialysis stations, including one isolation room. CCH-Dialysis is now approved for seven Incenter Hemodialysis Stations total for the services of staff assisted In-Center Hemodialysis.
CCH-Dialysis Clinic operates state of the art dialysis machines. Patients receive care from the dialysis nursing staff, dietician, social worker and nephrologist, and can relax in reclining treatment chairs as they watch individual television, movies, or listen to music. Staff is available for support, conversation, education, and providing coping tools per individual needs and desires. CCH-Dialysis is one of the only Dialysis Units in the United States to be given a perfect score for the care provided and the outcomes of the patients served.
The expansion will help support the surrounding communities, through providing the rural area access to critical care that they need without having to travel hundreds of miles for it. People can be closer to home and have the peace of mind that the care that they need will be readily available within the area.
Operating within the unit are Social Worker Alynn Risseeuw, Nurse Manager and RN Tara Broberg, Hemodialysis Technician Brenda Schleicher and RN Kristen Ruiz. Broberg explained the unit originally only had four chairs, allowing for only eight patients per any of the three days dialysis services were available unless staff chose to take on a third shift. From there, the unit expanded service to six days per week.
Because the unit was getting overloaded with patients they chose to do the latest expansion and have a total six chairs. The pandemic created a need for an isolation area, though the space is also used if a person has a contagious disease. The six chairs means the unit can serve 12 patients a day.
As for the dialysis process itself, Broberg said it replaces about half of a person’s kidney function. She further explained it provides filtration of toxins the body can’t remove. “What our kidneys would filter out, the machine does through a dialyzer. Following filtration, the patient’s blood is returned into the blood.
The individual televisions have been part of the unit, staff noted, but pointed out three new units are digitized with touch screens and have some internet access. The older televisions are fairly basic, thought the hospital does has free wireless access. These conveniences can make dialysis sessions much more endurable, as patients have to undergo the procedure three times per week, with each session lasting anywhere from three to five hours.
Seven of the dialysis machines also got an upgrade from the 14-year-old equipment that was prone to break down; the new machines also have the convenience of a touchscreen.
It’s not just Chadron folks the unit administers to, Risseeuw said. They also see patients from the surrounding area, and even as far as Scottsbluff and Edgemont, S.D. She added they also try to accommodate travelers on their routes, so they are able to enjoy their trips and attend events like weddings, graduations and vacations.
There are other resources they help with, Risseeuw said, including financial, housing and diet, and help with doctor visits — either in person or via telemedicine video conferences.
As for feedback, staff said the patients are happy with the new machines, as they aren’t breaking down, and with the flexible schedule of the unit.