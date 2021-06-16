Hospital expansion request approved

Because the unit was getting overloaded with patients they chose to do the latest expansion and have a total six chairs. The pandemic created a need for an isolation area, though the space is also used if a person has a contagious disease. The six chairs means the unit can serve 12 patients a day.

As for the dialysis process itself, Broberg said it replaces about half of a person’s kidney function. She further explained it provides filtration of toxins the body can’t remove. “What our kidneys would filter out, the machine does through a dialyzer. Following filtration, the patient’s blood is returned into the blood.

The individual televisions have been part of the unit, staff noted, but pointed out three new units are digitized with touch screens and have some internet access. The older televisions are fairly basic, thought the hospital does has free wireless access. These conveniences can make dialysis sessions much more endurable, as patients have to undergo the procedure three times per week, with each session lasting anywhere from three to five hours.

Seven of the dialysis machines also got an upgrade from the 14-year-old equipment that was prone to break down; the new machines also have the convenience of a touchscreen.