Hospital gains updated CT scanner

Some new technology at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services is cutting down time while also provided more detail on certain procedures.

Jodi Dannar, directory of radiology at the hospital, explained the old CT scanner was a 16-slice model, and the new one is a 128-slice design.

“What that means,” she said, “is that every time the tube rotates, it used to take 16 pictures. Now it takes 128, so we’ve cut our scan time drastically. An abdomen [scan] that used to take minutes to do now takes 30 seconds. “It’s a lot faster, a lot more comfortable for the patients. They aren’t laying on the bed forever.”

When CT scans are performed, its required patients remain completely until the scan is complete. The drop in time for the scans is also beneficial for children, Dannar said, and other patients who are un-cooperative and wanting to move around.

The increase in the number of slices not only helps by allowing shorter scans, but these scans provide more, sharper detail.

“We’re also able to do new scans with this system,” Dannar said. “We can do a lot more with orthopedics, as far as three-dimensional imaging.”