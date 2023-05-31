Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chadron Community Hospital is proud to announce their new logo. This new logo highlights Chadron Community Hospital & Health Service’s continued growth to provide our community with high quality, compassionate care through a variety of services. To Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, the new logo is so much more than a vibrant color palette and fresh look – it is an opportunity for the hospital to share a vision for patients, and the future of healthcare in the community. It was designed to better reflect the organization’s growing, cutting-edge, health care offerings.

While the community will begin to see the transition to the new logo beginning June 1, it will take some time for the new logo to be updated in all places. Updates for the logo will happen in phases, and transition, over time.

“The new logo will be phased in on CCH’s website, hospital signs, advertising, as well as on letterheads and more”- Cali Frankovic, Public Relations and Marketing for CCH - ”The new logo is obviously different, but it does not change our commitment to serving our community, and providing high quality care to our patients and their families. It will take time to transition everything, but we are excited for a fresh, new look.”