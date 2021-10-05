 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Hospital updates visitor restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
h

Chadron Community Hospital is updating visitor guidelines in response to increased cases of COVID‐19 in the region.

To protect the safety of patients and staff, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services will limit patients to one visitor, effective immediately.

Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID‐19. In addition, emergency department visitation is at the discretion of the ED provider.

CThe hospital is also practicing universal masking. Upon arrival, patients and visitors will be screened and given a face covering when entering the hospital. It is expected that the visitor will keep their face covered during the duration of their visit.

Staff are grateful for our community and their continued support during this time. They understand that these restrictions are difficult for patients and their loved ones, but are taking these necessary steps to protect  patients, staff and the community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron FFA headed to Nationals
News

Chadron FFA headed to Nationals

Students at Chadron High School have been busying themselves with getting ready for the 94th annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indian…

Foul play not suspected in drowning
News

Foul play not suspected in drowning

  • Updated

A preliminary investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews led authorities to believe that foul play is not a factor i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News