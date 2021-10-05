Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Chadron Community Hospital is updating visitor guidelines in response to increased cases of COVID‐19 in the region.

To protect the safety of patients and staff, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services will limit patients to one visitor, effective immediately.

Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID‐19. In addition, emergency department visitation is at the discretion of the ED provider.

CThe hospital is also practicing universal masking. Upon arrival, patients and visitors will be screened and given a face covering when entering the hospital. It is expected that the visitor will keep their face covered during the duration of their visit.

Staff are grateful for our community and their continued support during this time. They understand that these restrictions are difficult for patients and their loved ones, but are taking these necessary steps to protect patients, staff and the community.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0