Hospitals working to prevent virus spread

With the recent additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Panhandle, including one in Box Butte County, and the increasing numbers in South Dakota, local hospitals are hard-pressed to control further spread of the virus.
Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator Lea Griese said hospital staff are meeting three times a week with the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate and share information.
The hospital recently updated visitor policies in response to the Panhandle COVID-19 cases and the Panhandle counties being added to the Nebraska Directed Health Measure, and there are plans to set up a separate entrance for those who show symptoms of the virus.
All patients and visitors will be screened at the entrances of the Hospital according to CDC and Panhandle Public Health District guidelines. Visitors are limited to one individual per patient during the length of the stay. Visitors 18 years and younger will not be allowed to visit, unless they are a patient or parent of a patient.
Visitors will be asked whether they’ve had a fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath in the past 24 hours, whether they’ve had contact with someone that has those symptoms, and whether they have travelled outside the region or had contact with someone who has travelled outside the region.
Visitors who answer to any of the above questions they will not be allowed to enter the facility. If they are seeking care, they will be required to put on a mask before entering.
Griese also expressed appreciation to the community, as they have provided a lot of donations for personal protective equipment. This equipment allows staff to continue doing their jobs, and keeps them and their patients safe. Staff members have also been asked to work from home if at all possible.
The hospital has increased its capabilities as the state has allocated more resources, though Griese noted they are still very limited. Appointments that are not time-sensitive have been postponed.
Those who need immediate care can call 308-747-2466 to speak with a triage nurse who can assist them. Rehabilitation is now starting visits via teleconference, and those interested can call 432-0232.
Once the first positive case is confirmed in Dawes County, the restrictions will change. Griese said the feedback from the community regarding the current restrictions has been largely positive, and she is grateful to the community for taking the necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus. The hospital parking lot was also home to more than 30 vehicles, whose drivers participated in a group prayer session organized by South Dakota radio station KSLT.
Lori Allen, Director of Patient Care Services for Fall River Health Services Rural Health Care Facility in Hot Springs, S.D., said the facility has been working on screening since the beginning of March and has been very proactive.
It began with some basic visitation restrictions and employee screenings, then very quickly went to a no visitation policy through the whole facility and screening patients as they came into the building. Employees were also screened as they entered for temperature, exposure level and travel risk.
“What we’ve morphed into is a much larger scale,” Allen said. “We actually are screening any patient as they enter the facility parking lot.” Patients are screened in their vehicles for respiratory symptoms, travel and exposure. With the number of counties reporting community spread, they are also questioned as to whether they reside in Fall River County.
Allen further added they are even more proactive regarding travel restrictions, and if people have travelled more than a 150-mile radius of Hot Springs that is also considered in the potential for exposure.
Anyone screened in the parking lot who verbalizes respiratory symptoms is assessed by a provider before being allowed to enter the facility. If the symptoms are deemed to be more of a chronic issue or the patient is at low risk for exposure, he or she is masked and allowed to attend an appointment as usual.
If the exposure risk is determined to be too high, there are options available including curbside examination that could involve COVID-19 testing. There is also a treatment tent set up for those who have an immediate medical need. A decontamination tent for staff is also set up.
As for the emergency room, Allen said there is also a screening process. Patients are not turned away for any reason, she noted, but the screening allows staff to prep and take any precautions if necessary.
Allen further added it’s important for people to be honest with staff regarding their symptoms and travel, so they can be put in the appropriate location to keep staff safe and community spread to a minimum.
As for the response to these measures, Allen said both the public and staff members have given positive feedback and feel safe.
Putting technology to use, Allen said they are partnering with The Mammoth Site, which has a 3D printer they are using to build face masks and shields. Additionally, they are working to use Telehealth services to be able to monitor patients at home.
