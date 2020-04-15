Hough named new Chadron hospital CEO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCOTTSBLUFF ― The Board of Directors of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and Regional West Health Services has appointed Nathan Hough as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hough will assume administrative responsibilities for the hospital, nursing home and rural outreach clinics on May 12, 2020.

Hough, who is from Minnesota, is an experienced healthcare administrator. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota and earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We welcome Nathan and his family to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and our community,” said Kerry Bailey, CCHHS Board Chair. “His health care expertise and experience will be very helpful to us.”