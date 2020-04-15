Hough named new Chadron hospital CEO

SCOTTSBLUFF ― The Board of Directors of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and Regional West Health Services has appointed Nathan Hough as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hough will assume administrative responsibilities for the hospital, nursing home and rural outreach clinics on May 12, 2020.
Hough, who is from Minnesota, is an experienced healthcare administrator. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota and earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
“We welcome Nathan and his family to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and our community,” said Kerry Bailey, CCHHS Board Chair. “His health care expertise and experience will be very helpful to us.”
Hough previously worked as Chief Executive Officer of Crook County Medical Services District in Sundance, Wyoming / CEO of Niobrara County Hospital District / CEO of Saratoga Care Center in Wyoming. He also served in other healthcare leadership roles in Montana and Minnesota. Nathan’s experience includes critical access hospital operations, long term care operations, medical group operations and health care information technology systems. Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff is in partnership with Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services with the operations of the CCHHS health care organization and Chief Executive Officer.
Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300-in network providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
