U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours around the state.
At Mobile Office, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Monday, May 22
Dawes County
Crawford City Hall, 10:30am – Noon, 135 Elm Street
Sioux County
Sioux County Courthouse, 1:00-2:30 p.m., 325 Main Street, Harrison
Thursday, May 25th
Box Butte County
Hemingford Public Library, 9:30–11:00 a.m., 812 Box Butte Avenue
Sheridan County
Sheridan County Courthouse, Noon–1:30 p.m., 301 East 2nd Street, Rushville