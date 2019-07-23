A house fire served as a reminder on proper use and disposal of household chemicals.
Nineteen Chadron firefighters responded to the 200 block of North Mears July 18 shortly after 7 p.m. to find the home full of smoke. Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said the fire didn’t do much structural damage, but did cause a lot of smoke damage to the home.
“(We) determined it was household chemicals – a chemical reaction,” Rhembrandt said of the cause of the fire. “People need to be aware of how they store them, what they can and can’t do and proper disposal of them after the shelf life.”
The resident of the home reported hearing noises earlier in the evening, checked the home and didn’t see anything amiss. He then ran some errands, was gone about an hour and returned to a home full of smoke, Rhembrandt said.
The fire department battled high temperatures while dealing with the fire and responded with two pumper trucks, the ladder and crash trucks and the command vehicle. Rhembrandt said the resident of the home had a place to stay until clean-up is completed, and the fire department returned to the station around 9 p.m.