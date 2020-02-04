Housing Partners of Western Nebraska new administrator of Choice Voucher Program

Housing Partners of Western Nebraska is now administering the Chadron Housing Authority Voucher Program. This rental assistance program is known as Housing Choice Vouchers, formerly Section 8.

Chadron has 40 vouchers allocated to the area, of which 39 are currently under lease and contract. The Housing Authority is committed to keeping these vouchers in the Chadron area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To facilitate ease of contact with Housing Partners, landlords, participants and applicants may use the toll-free number, 1-866-694-0443, with questions or comments. An office will be maintainted at the Senior Center, 251 Pine Street in Chadron on Mondays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Housing Voucher Specialist Jeanie Ashley will be available to meet during those hours.

The staff of Susan, Velma and Jacqueline will also provide assistance for Chadron as well as manage 438 other Housing Choice Vouchers throughout the Panhandle. The Chadron office phone number is 308-430-2108. Callers can leave a message on this phone, talk to a live person on Mondays or use the toll-free number to reach staff Monday–Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, please call Nancy Bentley at 1-866-694-0443.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0