HUD allocates over $3.1 million for housing

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last week announced the allocation of $3,101,884 to the State of Nebraska through the nation’s Housing Trust Fund (HTF) for affordable housing. In total, HUD awarded nearly $700 million nationwide.

The Housing Trust Fund was launched in 2008 as an affordable housing production program that complements existing federal, state, and local efforts to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe, and sanity affordable housing for low- and extremely low-income households, including families experiencing homelessness.

“This past year has reminded us just how important it is to have access to safe and stable housing. But too many Americans are struggling to keep or find an affordable home,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge “We are excited to announce this historic funding allocation, which will enable states to expand and preserve affordable housing for our neighbors who need our support the most.”

The Housing Trust Fund is capitalized through the contributions made by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This year’s allocation is a significant increase in funding from last year’s allocation of $322,564,267.66. This program is specifically focused on housing for some of the most vulnerable populations.