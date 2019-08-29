The Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC) is hosting an open house for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. Several events will be held to celebrate the beginning of Nebraska Archaeology Month in September, as well as the 20th anniversary of Hudson-Meng Visitor Center being open to the public.
The weekend celebration will kick-off with a fun-filled Nebraska Archaeology and History themed Ranger Talk for two nights. The first will be Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the picnic shelter next to Solider Creek Campground at Fort Robinson State Park. The second opportunity to attend this Ranger Talk will be Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Chadron State Park by the Lagoon shelter. Passport in Time volunteer, Aaron Shenewolf, and HMERC ranger, Jacob Hesslau, will lead this interactive presentation to help participants learn about archaeology, Nebraska history, and how you can find ties to it in unlikely places. The short presentation will lead into a Nebraska History trivia game with prizes. While the Ranger Talks are free of charge, permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks, and can be purchased at either the Fort Robinson or Chadron State Park front desk.
The Hudson Meng open house and 20th anniversary of the Visitor Center celebration will begin Aug. 31 and continue through Sept. 2. All admission fees will be waived throughout the weekend. Special activities will be available for all ages.
The activities for the weekend include:
• A free lunch Sept. 1, beginning at 11 a.m., provided by Black Hills Parks and Forests Association.
• A flint-knapping demonstration Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 by Crawford native Dave Nixon. He will demonstrate techniques which are used to craft knives and weapons.
• “Make your own atlatl” craft activity will be held throughout the weekend.
• The junior archaeology book challenge will be held all weekend. Children can complete the booklet and receive a Junior Archeologist certificate.
• An Outdoor simulated archaeology dig will help folks learn about the excavation process.
• The Agents of Discovery mobile game app challenge will continue throughout the weekend, which invites children to explore HMERC and solve challenges on their own mobile device. The Black Hills Parks and Forests Association will award prizes to any family or child who completes the HMERC mission on these three days. There are two missions, the first to children in K-3rd grade, and the other for students 4-6th grade students.
Please Note: The Agents of Discovery app is free to download from Google Play or iOS App store. Once downloaded, make sure to add HMERC k-3rd or 4th-6th to the mission list. Please download the app before you visit as HMERC does not have good cell service. The game is free to play and does not require data or Wi-Fi once downloaded to a device. After completing the mission, please log into the app when you are back in WI-FI or cellular service to upload. This step verifies that you have completed the mission.
Hudson Meng will be closed for the winter beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information on the Labor Day events, off-season tours or educational programs, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Ryan Means, 308-221-4162.