It’s been more than six decades since a massive bone bed was discovered in northern Sioux County, and 20 years since the Hudson-Meng visitors center opened, but research still continues as scientists try to determine what may have led to the accumulation of thousands of bones in one area.
The education and research center celebrated its 20th anniversary over the Labor Day weekend with special activities and tours of the bone bed, which was first discovered in 1954 when the USDA Soil Conservation Service began digging a stock pond at the location. The project was halted for a time while the bones were examined, but resumed after it was initially determined that they were likely from domesticated sheep and cattle.
A local rancher, Albert Meng, and an amateur archeologist, Bill Hudson, were certain the bones represented something larger and contacted Chadron State College professor Dr. Larry Agenbroad to examine them. Dr. Agenbroad identified the bones as those of ancient bison, which stood up to eight feet tall. Excavation of the site, which continued through 1977, revealed the bones of up to 600 bison dating back 9,000-10,000 years. The excavation also revealed a human cultural component at the site.
Dr. Agenbroad theorized that the bison were killed in a cliff jump, in which they were run over a cliff to be injured and then killed by humans living in the area. But later studies discounted his theory, arguing that there was no indication of a cliff high enough to carry out a cliff jump. Other theories, such as a natural event, like a lightning strike, have been floated over the years of research as well.
However, since 2006, research has indicated that three different generations of human cultures have lived at the site based on the tools and artifacts located there. Carbon dating has also shown that bison bones of different ages – up to 500 years apart – have been found on the site. The current theory is that early humans used the site as a seasonal hunting ground for several generations, processing dozens of bison each year in the same area.
Most of the bison bed has been left in place to allow research to continue.