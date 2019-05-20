Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center (HMERC) will open for the 2019 season on Saturday, May 25. Hours of visitor center operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. The parking lot, trails, and restrooms will be available seven days a week. Exceptions to the Monday visitor center closure are Memorial Day (May 27), and Labor Day (September 2).
“This summer is a special milestone for Hudson-Meng and Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands,” said Center Director Ryan Means. “It marks the 20th anniversary of the visitor center being open to the public. I invite you to come out, explore, and play. There are all types of educational and recreational opportunities to enjoy at Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center and the surrounding Oglala National Grassland.”
On opening weekend, Hudson-Meng will unveil new interpretive signs along the trail from the parking lot to the visitor center. There are family-friendly demonstrations and hands-on activities available. Children can record memories of their trip in a Junior Archeologist booklet or play Discovery Agent on their mobile devices. The game is free for download in Google Play or the iOS App Store. Once the app is downloaded, make sure to add Hudson-Meng to the mission list. Please download the app before you visit and plan to enjoy the game on site. It is free to play and does not require data or Wi-Fi once downloaded to your device.
Guided tour fees of the Hudson-Meng Bison Bone Bed are $5 for adult; $4.50 for seniors; $3 for children from ages of 5-12; age 4 and under is free. Tours are available when the HMERC visitor center is open. Fees are used to defray the cost of operating the site and to provide additional educational and interpretive materials such as Junior Archeologist booklet and interpretive signage. For more information, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Supervisor’s office at (308) 432-0300, or Hudson-Meng Site Manager, Ryan Means, at (308) 221-4162.