Ice cream shop opens, plans for future

There are some slow nights, he noted, but the late hours still see plenty of business, especially with Chadron State back in full session. Right around 9 p.m., Misner said, it seems the college students are getting done with classes and want to blow off some steam.

As to the flavors and toppings for the ice cream, Misner said he had his own ideas at first, but when word got out about what he was doing he had folks asking for certain flavors “and they were pretty persistent, so we do carry some of those flavors.”

Of course, one of the most famous pairings with ice cream is cake, and Misner plans to have a cake bakery side of the business as well. Other plans include providing pizzas for birthday parties at the business and another dipping cabinet to up the number ice cream flavor offerings to 31.

One of the biggest issues has been shipping, he noted, with items ordered months ago, such as the convection oven for the cakes, still awaiting arrival.

While looking over the ice cream menu, there’s plenty of other products to browse through including flavored jerkies and sauces, snacks, candies and party supplies. Misner said he always envisioned a multi-concept shop with ice cream, a small retail area and a kitchen.