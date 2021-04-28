Ida was on a prayer line for many years. She outlived the entire original group that met and prayed weekly at each other's homes. She attended daily Mass faithfully and prayed 3 rosaries per day for people. She often said that whoever prays for her will benefit with prayers from her too. She was a true prayer warrior.

Ida is known as Mamma. She is our stabilizing force. We always felt secure in her love and care for us since our childhood. After Papa passed away in 1996, Mamma continued to be the hub of our loving matriarch. Her home is our home away from home.

Ida had a natural talent on improvising and fixing things. That included building an entire extra bedroom from scratch at a house in the mountains of New Mexico. In Chadron, Ida rebuilt a doorway to the kitchen by moving it over 18 inches, and she lowered the ceilings in her home.