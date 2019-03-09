Ken Ilgunas will give a public reading March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Chadron State College Student Center’s Scottsbluff Room.
The reading, which is free and open to the public, is part of Chadron State College’s Distinguished Writer Series, sponsored by the English and Humanities Program in collaboration with the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Society.
Ilgunas is an award-winning author, journalist, and back country ranger in Alaska. He has hitchhiked 10,000 miles across North America, paddled 1,000 miles across Ontario in a birchbark canoe, and walked 1,700 miles across the Great Plains, following the proposed route of the Keystone XL pipeline. He’s written for the “New York Times,” “Time,” “Backpacker,” and the “Chronicle of Higher Education.” He is the author of travel memoirs “Walden on Wheels” and “Trespassing Across America,” and the advocacy book, "This Land Is Our Land.”
Ilgunas is the sixth writer to read for the Distinguished Writer Series since 2016. Previous writers include Kent Meyers, Karen Gettert Shoemaker, Frank X Walker, Markus Jones, and Brad Aaron Modlin.