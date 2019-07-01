Interest continues to grow among consumers when it comes to purchasing a new vehicle - specifically an electric vehicle (EV).
One of the obstacles facing consumers about EVs is the upfront cost for the vehicle and installing charging stations. As part of an incentive program, Nebraska Public Power District, in partnership with its wholesale utility customers and the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) and the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance (NCEA), has introduced three programs which help to reduce the purchase price of an EV.
“We have been fortunate to receiving grant money from NET through a partnership with the NCEA which is very much appreciated,” said NPPD President and CEO Pat Pope. “The grant money will be an incentive to those wanting an electric vehicle and are faced with upfront costs and installing charging stations at their residence. NPPD will also be working with auto dealers and home builders to promote these incentives.”
"The Nebraska Environmental Trust is excited to increase the number of electric vehicles in use across Nebraska," said Executive Director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust Mark Brohman. "Nebraska Public Power District can use the charging information shared from these smart home charging stations to find ways the utility can benefit from electrified transportation."
The largest available incentive is for EV and a ChargePoint home charging station in the amount of $4,500, with $4,000 going towards the purchase of a vehicle. Another $500 would be available for the charging station installation at a single or multi-family residential location with internet wireless connectivity.
Two other incentives are also available. One is for a ChargePoint home charging station installation of $500 and a $100 incentive is available for the pre-wiring for the installation of a residential EV charging station in the future.
“The Nebraska Community Energy Alliance (NCEA) must prove for the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which grants public funds, the economic and environmental benefits of electrified transportation," said NCEA Director Anne McCollister. "As Nebraska Public Power District offers Trust-funded rebates this year for electric vehicles and home charging stations to help populate its utility study, we expect to see the same cost savings and emissions reductions in the second year we found in the first year of studying residential home charging.”
Details of all three incentive programs can be found at https://www.nppd.com/save-money/incentives-programs#electric-vehicle. The incentives are available to NPPD retail customers and customers of its wholesale utilities.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust was established in 1992 to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska. The Trust is to lead the development of a vision of Nebraska’s future environment. The Trust is to collaborate with public and private efforts to achieve that vision.
The mission of the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance is to build and promote advanced technologies for housing and transportation that save energy, reduce CO2 pollution and to cut costs.