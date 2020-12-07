Information sought in armed robbery

At about 4:08 p.m. Saturday, the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at Cheema’s. Officers responded the area and quickly located a pickup driving east on Bartlett Road, on the north side of Chadron.
The driver of the pickup matched the description of a suspect and was wearing a blue bandana around his neck. The driver wouldn’t make eye contact with an officer as they drove past. Chadron Police Sergeant Wallage attempted to stop the vehicle, a brown F150 pickup, but it fled onto Slim Butte Road, heading north toward South Dakota.
Chadron dispatch notified the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) and advised them that the suspect vehicle was heading north onto the Pine Ridge Reservation. Sgt. Wallage pursued the vehicle until it went through a check station on the Nebraska/South Dakota state line.
Officers had to wait for a period of time before getting permission to enter South Dakota, but once they entered they received assistance from OST and located the suspect vehicle abandoned near a creek bottom on private property. Chadron Police were able to seize a number of items from the pickup, but were unable to locate the two suspects who had fled North from the vehicle.
The Chadron Police Department is asking for residents' help in identifying anyone near Cheema’s in a South Dakota plated brown F150 pickup. Those with any information related to the male and female suspects in the photo that entered the store around 4:08 p.m. Saturday, are encouraged to call the police department at 308-432-0510. People can also leave anonymous tips by calling 1-800-422-1494 or online to Nebraska Crime Stoppers at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=450&.
“These types of crimes are very dangerous to both the public and police, but our quick response enabled us to identify the driver by description and then pursue the vehicle into South Dakota. We currently have several very good leads and are following up on those, but we still need the public’s help identifying the two suspects,” Sgt. Wallage said.
The Chadron Police Department was also assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol.
