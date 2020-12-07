Information sought in armed robbery

At about 4:08 p.m. Saturday, the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at Cheema’s. Officers responded the area and quickly located a pickup driving east on Bartlett Road, on the north side of Chadron.

The driver of the pickup matched the description of a suspect and was wearing a blue bandana around his neck. The driver wouldn’t make eye contact with an officer as they drove past. Chadron Police Sergeant Wallage attempted to stop the vehicle, a brown F150 pickup, but it fled onto Slim Butte Road, heading north toward South Dakota.

Chadron dispatch notified the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST) and advised them that the suspect vehicle was heading north onto the Pine Ridge Reservation. Sgt. Wallage pursued the vehicle until it went through a check station on the Nebraska/South Dakota state line.

Officers had to wait for a period of time before getting permission to enter South Dakota, but once they entered they received assistance from OST and located the suspect vehicle abandoned near a creek bottom on private property. Chadron Police were able to seize a number of items from the pickup, but were unable to locate the two suspects who had fled North from the vehicle.