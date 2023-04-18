As part of the Monday night meeting of Chadron City Council, Police Chief Rick Hickstein reported on a vandalism that occurred sometime between April 9 and 11 at the east water tank, near the college.

Someone shot the tank six times, Hickstein said, likely with a high-powered rifle. The damage is estimated at more than $22,000, he said, but of bigger concern is this is messing with the town’s water supply. While it doesn’t appear the shots caused structural damage to the tank, Hickstein said it does need to be repaired. The vandalism also pushes back work already being done on the tank.

It appears the shots came from the east, Hickstein said, and the department is looking for any information from the public that could lead to an arrest. Those with information can contact the Chadron Police Department at 432-0510, or the CrimeStoppers line at 432-0519.

Any information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Police Chief Hickstein was also at the meeting to help present on the possibility of having a police K-9 unit. Hickstein noted Officer Seth Orsborn has been working on getting such a unit for the past couple years.

Officer Orsborn said having a K-9 unit in Chadron would make the community safer and a more secure place for families to raise children. He noted there are rising narcotic numbers across the nation, including in Chadron, and there are higher risk areas including the college and airport.

One of the more potent drugs on the rise is synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl. Orsborn said Fentanyl is on the list of drugs they would have the dog trained to detect. The list also includes heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin. The police department has visually observed an increase in narcotics over the past five years, Orsborn said, particularly in Fentanyl.

The dog would also be trained in suspect location including searching for missing or endangered person, or fleeing suspects. In 2022, the police responded to 24 missing person calls. This does not reflect calls from the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office or any other neighboring department. It was later noted that the ages of missing persons varies.

The dog could also be used to do school searches, with permission, perform business checks, and clear buildings.

Another point emphasized is that the dog and trainer would go through rigorous training both initially and on a regular basis to maintain standards.

Currently the nearest K-9 support is in Grand Island, more than five hours away, which can hinder time sensitive investigations. Having a K-9 unit would also be beneficial to other surrounding communities, as it would cut down their wait time on a K-9 should they need one.

Also at the meeting, council approved the temporary use of Highway 20 where it intersects with Main Street, for the Lions Club Fur Trade Days parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. July 15.

Council also approved the proclamation of April 28 as Arbor Day. Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer said Chadron would again participate in the Conservation Festival on May, though the location has moved to Chadron State Park. At least 360 students are planned for the festival, along with trees for them to plant.

Chadron has been a Tree City USA for 34 years, six of those as a Growth Award winner.

Council also met with Miss Chadron’s Teen Arielle Lawrence, who presented some highlights of the Miss Chadron Teen and Miss Chadron pageants.

The Miss Chadron pageant began in 1991 by directors Linda Teahon and Brenda Bump.

The Chadron's Outstanding Teen program was introduced in 2007 and directed by Riki Hunter. The Miss Chadron and Miss Chadron's Outstanding Teen pageant continued to be held in Chadron until 2018 when the director stepped down and wasn't replaced. At that time, Riki Hunter the director of the Miss Alliance pageant, requested the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants combine to create the Best of the West pageant in order to keep the Miss Chadron titles alive.

In 2023, Cortney White became the director of the Miss Chadron and Miss Chadron's Teen pageant and will bring the pageant back to Chadron this fall. Unfortunately, Cortney was unable to attend due to a family emergency.

Miss Chadron and Miss Chadron's Teen pageants are official local pageants under the Miss America and Miss America's Teen pageant. It is designated to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living, and community involvement in America's young women.

The pageant is for girls ages 13-26 and contestants compete in: interview, talent, eveningwear and on-stage question, and the recently added physical fitness.

Along with scholarships, crowns, and prizes, the winners of the Miss Chadron and Miss Chadron's Teen pageant will carry their titles for a year and compete at the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska's Teen pageants in June of 2024.

Lawrence further added she is a high school senior at Hemingford, with plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study to be a criminal lawyer in political science and international law. She has chosen leadership as her social initiative, and toward the end of this school year she is working to get student representatives to be part of a mentorship program. The program pairs students up with community members to guide them in their interests.

City Manager Tom Menke spoke to the recent snow removal efforts, pointing out the last snow drop was a significant amount and he heard comments about how city crews were not doing a good enough job removing it. Menke explained the winter was hard on equipment, with many machines breaking down, so it was decided to let Mother Nature help out and melt the snow. Further, he said there was no place to move the snow as the regular fields where it is dumped were muddy enough that vehicles were getting stuck.

It was also decided at the meeting to schedule a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 15 for sitting as a Board of equalization and levying special assessments equal to $1.75 per front foot on lots in the Business Improvement District. This includes: Lots 1-13 in Block 5; Lots 1-6 and 15-34 in Block 4; Lots 1-20 and Lot 39 in Block 3; Lots 1-21 in Block 12; Lots 1-34 in Block 11; and Lots 9-29 in Block 10.