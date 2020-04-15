Informing, celebrating the community

I recognized a personal anniversary this week. I have officially been with The Chadron Record for five months. To say my first days in the office were nerve-wracking would be a definite understatement. I had to learn new systems and new schedules, let alone become reacquainted with a part of Nebraska I hadn’t lived in for nearly 15 years.
But in that five months, some great things have happened. The Record team has increased, and together we’ve been working hard to provide a quality publication for Chadron and the surrounding area, one that provides news about your community and a means for local businesses to advertise their products and specials.
But in these last few weeks this paper, along with many other businesses, has been faced with a new challenge as COVID-19 has grown from a headline to a global crisis. Still, we will endure as we have in years past.
We know the importance that the newspaper serves in keeping people connected during trying times. For some, newspapers and other media forms are the only connection they have to the outside world, and we are doing are part to make sure those ties are not severed. Additionally, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the milestone that is high school graduation, we will still recognize our local seniors in our pages.
Being a part of the community in trying times means helping each other out with what means we have available. For our regular subscribers, allow me to extend a heartfelt “thank you” for helping to keep a newspaper alive and well in Chadron. If you happen to be reading this for the first time, or if you’re a business owner, feel free to give us a call to discuss your options for subscriptions and advertising.
As always, we welcome any information from the community on the events and people of Chadron. Sharing those stories can provide a social connection when we have to keep our distance.
The Chadron Record will be here, good times and bad, an essential part of informing and celebrating our community.
