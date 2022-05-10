Input sought for transit program

The public is invited to a meeting regarding a proposed new program and route for the Chadron City Transit program. City Manager John Sutherland and Transportation Supervisor Julie Lawrence will be available to provide information on the new services this Thursday, May 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.

Sutherland and Lawrence will also be taking suggestions, ideas and concerns about the transit program. The current transit route involves the bus being dispatched immediately when calls are received. A proposal is to add a second City Transit route which has designated locations for pickups and drop-offs.

Also proposed is providing service to the Chadron Municipal airport during normal hours Monday through Friday.

There will also be a City of Chadron and City Transit open house and ribbon cutting on Monday, May 16, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the City offices, 243 Main Street, prior to the Chadron City council meeting.

The current hours of operation for the City Transit bus are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, though last call is at 3:45 p.m. The fare is a suggested $1 free will donation that is greatly appreciated.

The bus is not available on Arbor Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and the following Friday, Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Specific to Christmas and New Year’s, if the holiday falls on a Saturday there is no bus availability on the Friday before; if it falls on a Sunday, there is no bus the following Monday.

People can schedule rides by calling 308-432-0520, or use their cell phone to scan the QR code included in this story to schedule a ride. Scheduled rides are through Trip Master, and an account must be set up. To set up an account, call 432-0520 or send an email to transportation@chadron-nebraska.com.

