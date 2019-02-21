The Chadron State College International Club will host its annual Food Tasting Party Saturday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.
Princess Uba, the International Club’s President, said the event is a way to introduce a taste of the world to community members and CSC employees and students.
Dishes from students’ countries will be available, such as Serbian potato moussaka, Vietnamese chicken salad, Zimbabwean sadza with beef stew, Nigerian jollof rice, Ghanaian bofrot, and others. The event will also feature cultural entertainment, including a play written and per-formed by International Club members, a fashion show, a flag game, and a performance by students from the Pine Ridge Job Corps.
Tickets may be purchased from International Club members or by contacting Uba at 470-368-4033 or princess.uba@eagles.csc.edu. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger are admitted free.
CSC students are admitted for free and can get a ticket from International Club members or by contacting the Associate Director of Residence Life Taylor Osmotherly at tosmotherly@csc.edu.