International student earns fellowship to doctoral program

Chadron State College senior Lelisse “Lily” Umeta of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has earned a full fellowship to the Cancer Research doctoral program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). She said she is grateful for the opportunity especially in a competitive environment where graduate schools receive hundreds of applicants for a handful offers for fellowships.

Umeta said she feels well prepared for graduate school beginning in August.

“Our CSC professors challenge us to be critical thinkers from the first class we take. My interest in cancer biology started early in my life, but developed in my immunology class when I learned the role of our immune system in cancer. Every class I took not only expanded my knowledge but intrigued me to ask more questions and dig deeper to understand the science behind cancer,” Umeta said.

Her acceptance to UNMC is the next step in realizing a goal from her youth.