Intralinks opens Chadron location

Chadron residents have a new business to go to address their security, computing and networking needs.

Owner Scott Phillips noted the business started in 1998 and is based out of Gering, but has been servicing clients in Chadron for years. In the past five years, there’s been an employee coming here once a week. However, there was enough business to where one employee one day a week wasn’t cutting it.

“It was getting to the point where a couple days and a couple people were needed,” Phillips said. “We started looking for a building about four or five years ago, and finally were able to get in here last year. About five hundred hours of labor later, here we are.”

The building required some heavy renovations, as it formerly housed a jewelry store in front a living space in the rear.

On Site Tech Robert Sullivan explained the business provides computer service, networking, security cameras, door access, and office phone systems. He noted that one of the services provided at Chadron that isn’t done much at the Gering office is computer repair.

Commercial clients are provided on-site service calls as well, and the length of time on each job varies.

Regarding personal computer issues, Phillips said he likes to help people on the spot with simple things, if he can and he’s available. Phillips said if a person’s computer has internet access they can provide assistance remotely.

In regard to security systems, Phillips said a big part of the job is learning what a customer wants and designing a system to those specifications.

Phillips said they also do some computer sales, mainly Dell laptops, desktops and servers. Parts are custom ordered, he said, but with supply issues it can take anywhere from 10 days to two months to arrive.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0