Investigator looks to make a difference

In May, the Chadron Police Department welcomed a new member with Dusty Bryner taking his oath of service. Assigned to the department as an investigator, Bryner will also work with the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force

The new investigator was born in Broken Bow, and grew up in Curtis and Hemingford, graduating from Hemingford High School.

Bryner became interested in law enforcement in high school, and enlisted in the United States Army as an MP after graduation.

His career in law enforcement began in 2004 with the Alliance Police Department. He later became the Chief of Police in Hemingford in 2015, a position he held until this year.

“The Village of Hemingford decided to Contract Police Services with the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, at which time I was hired by the Chadron Police Department,” Bryner explained. “I chose to apply to the Chadron Police Department largely due to past working relationship with Chief Hickstein.”

Among his favorite things about being in law enforcement, particularly in Nebraska, is the sense of community and the support he receives from that community. “The ability to make a positive change for you community by taking care of issues affecting the community through your work is very rewarding,” he stated.

As an investigator, Bryner does not wear a uniform every day nor respond to calls as a normal officer. Many times, calls are assigned to him after the initial investigation. At other times, Bryner may become involved when a uniformed officer is not needed or may be detrimental to a case, such as conducting surveillance to identify individuals involved in criminal activities.

Looking at the future, Bryner said the only goal he has in law enforcement is to continue to make a difference in the community.

