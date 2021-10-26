Irvin (Irv) Heiser
Irvin "Irv" Heiser, of Chadron Ne, passed away Saturday October 16th, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be Friday October 22, 2021 at 10am at Chamberlain Chapel with Dr Russ Seger officiating. Visitation will be held prior to funeral at 9am. Luncheon to follow at 11:30 at the Assumption arena put on by the Catholic Ladies
Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, Po Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337; memorial will be established at later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Ne is in charge of arrangements.
Irv was born in Portland Oregon April 18, 1944. He moved to Chadron in February 1956 with family. He graduated from Assumption Academy in 1962. Attended college and then taught in Hay Springs for a few years before moving to Rapid City, SD where he worked for Freeds. After a few years Irv moved back to Chadron to help out his mother Millie Heiser with the Bowling Alley. He helped his mother out for several years before he started working at the local Wal-Mart Dec 1997, where he worked until he passed. Irv loved his job so much, the people and the associates. Nothing stopped him from going. He enjoyed going to Prairie winds and Deadwood on his days off. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Irv is survived by his brother Jim Heiser, three nieces: Kristina Cashon, Jodi (Brian) Kimmel, and Amanda Cashon (Fiance Dylan), one nephew Mike Gunwall, and two great nephews, seven great nieces, one great great nephew, one great great niece with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Millie Heiser, his sister Bernie Cashon and his nephew Anthony Cashon Jr.