Irvin (Irv) Heiser

Irv was born in Portland Oregon April 18, 1944. He moved to Chadron in February 1956 with family. He graduated from Assumption Academy in 1962. Attended college and then taught in Hay Springs for a few years before moving to Rapid City, SD where he worked for Freeds. After a few years Irv moved back to Chadron to help out his mother Millie Heiser with the Bowling Alley. He helped his mother out for several years before he started working at the local Wal-Mart Dec 1997, where he worked until he passed. Irv loved his job so much, the people and the associates. Nothing stopped him from going. He enjoyed going to Prairie winds and Deadwood on his days off. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.