Chadron State College recognized seniors at the annual Ivy Day ceremony Friday in Memorial Hall. The event, which has occurred at CSC every year since 1919, is co-sponsored by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key honor societies.
Ivy Day royalty elected by the student body were Queen Kimberly Hernandez of Scottsbluff and King TJ Aanenson of Curtis.
The queen’s attendants were Brittany Soukup of O’Neill, Katie Odvody of Crete, Gabrielle Brumfield of Pendleton, Ind., and Hannah Fessler of Alliance.
The king’s attendants were Logan Spencer of O’Neill, Justin Hartman of Valentine, Luke Fick of Loveland, Colo., and Jaisean Jackson of Denver.
The Platinum Eagle awards were presented to Samantha Merrill of Hot Springs, S.D. and Justin Hartman of Valentine. The award, considered the highest honor a CSC student can receive, is presented annually to one male and one female for distinguished leadership and service.
Student orators were Odvody and Lance Stasinksi of Crawford. The faculty greeter was Roger Mays, professor in the Theatre Department. He came to CSC in 1999 and retired at the end of the spring semester.
The winners of the royalty competition and Platinum Eagle were just some of the outstanding graduates who received accolades during Ivy Day. Many students were also recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in their primary fields of study or other honors. Local award winners are:
Academic Awards
Chadron: Miles Chasek, Mathematics; Elizabeth O'Conner, Psychology; Danea Ray, Social Work
Crawford: Lance Stasinski, Organismal Biology
Harrison: Jeremiah Fink, Criminal Justice Student with a Law Enforcement Emphasis
Hay Springs: Jennifer Scherbarth, Human Biology
Rushville: Charmayne Strong, Molecular Biology
Honor Graduates
Summa Cum Laude
Chadron: Jamie Thompson
Crawford: Brittney Allen, Lance Stasinski
Harrison: Jeremiah Fink
Hay Springs: Jennifer Scherbarth
Magna Cum Laude
Chadron: Miles Chasek, Sara Tompkins
Crawford: Courtney Anderson
Cum Laude
Chadron: Miah Fonder, Danea Ray
Hay Springs: Kristina Baker