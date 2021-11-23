Jack L. McCarter

CHADRON | Jack L. McCarter age 62 of Chadron, NE passed away on Sunday, November 14th. Jack was born in Chadron, Nebraska on April 8, 1959 to William and Patricia (Peters) McCarter. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, son, and brother and would have given the shirt off of his back for any of his many beloved friends.

Jack unexpectedly left us empty hearted but with many great memories to cherish. He was always having a good time and loved to share a good joke. He was greatly loved and will be incredibly missed by so many.

Growing up in Hay Springs, NE, was a huge part of Jack's life and he had many fond memories of his childhood there. He graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1978 and later married Alesia Stewart in 1982. From this union he gained many lifelong family members and his beloved daughter and son, Jennah and Jack Nathaniel, were born. From this time on, he spent his years as the most devoted father and grandfather imaginable. His children and grandchildren were his life and he was so proud to be a father and grandfather.

Jack worked few professions in his adult life. He started out by working for Coca Cola in Chadron for years before taking time to complete his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Chadron State College. He then decided to take an active role in managing the family convenience store and mail route in Hay Springs. He was a constant staple to the operations at McMart and developed many friendships over his years spent there. Last but certainly not least, he was a rural mail carrier operating a family route around Hay Springs for decades before taking on a larger route around Chadron for the past several years. He had retired in September of this year to spend more time with his family and was so excited to be able to do so.

Funeral services were on Friday, November 19th at 2pm MST at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron. For those unable to attend in person, it will be live streamed on their Facebook Page. Burial and a gathering to follow at the Hay Springs cemetery and Hay Springs Catholic Church.

Survivors include his daughter Jennah McCarter-Ellis (William) of Scottsbluff, NE; son Nate McCarter of Chadron, NE; grandchildren Chace, Ayla, & Ripley of Scottsbluff; mother Patricia McCarter of Hay Springs; five siblings, Bill McCarter, Bob McCarter, Jim McCarter, Teresa Fuhr (Russ), & Susan Stroope (Mark); Aunt Lois Rupe; Uncle Ron Peters (Connie); and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. If you were a friend to Jack, you were considered family to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, William McCarter; Aunt Rita Peters; Aunt Mary Beth Peters, Aunt Carol Peters; Uncle Mike Rupe; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0