James L. Claussen

CHADRON - Funeral Services for Jim Claussen of Chadron, Nebraska were held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

James Leslie Claussen, a lifetime resident of Chadron, Nebraska, was the child of Herman J. and N. Hazel (Grantham) Claussen.

During his lifetime he was employed at the Chadron Sale Barn, Henkens Implement, Eitemiller Oil, and for 52 years as a rural mail carrier. He was a member of the Chadron Elks Lodge, serving as the Exalted Ruler in 1976 and in 1986.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Doris Geister; second wife, Bonnie E. (Fuchser) Goeringer,;all of his siblings: Charles, Helen, Ramona, Claywell, Marie, Hollis, Catherine, Harry, John and Dale; stepdaughter, Sheryl Hershman and special friend, Dona Fleming.

He is survived by stepdaughter, Susan K. Brown; step-grandsons: Brian (Cyndee) Hershman, Kevin Hershman; step-great-grandson, Dylan (Hayley) Cruz; many nieces; nephews and lifelong friends.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department or Chadron Senior Center and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. BOX 970, CHADRON, NE 69337.