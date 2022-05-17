Jane Adams

CHADRON - A Celebration of Life for Janet Adams of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

Janet R. Adams, was born on April 30, 1941 and passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2022.

She was an only child to Lucille and Clyde Redfern and grew up East of Chadron among aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that were all neighbors.

She attended Chadron Prep, then on to nursing school. While nursing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, she met and then married Jeffery L. Adams and started a family. Joni was born and 5 years later came Jay. After Jay's arrival, she decided to quit nursing and soon started working at the college. There she ran the switchboard and mailroom establishing wonderful lifetime relationships with both faculty and students. She was known as the voice of Chadron State College for 25 years.

In her free time, she loved hauling Jay and teammates to all the baseball games, going to all the football games, a mother-son bowling league and dancing every Saturday night. She also had a ceramic shop in her basement for several years, and loved teaching and doing ceramics with whoever wanted to learn. She painted many beautiful pieces. And for a while she had a dress shop downtown.

Since the beginning of Fur Trade Days, Lucille started the tradition of inviting everyone they knew over to watch the parade and have coffee and rolls. After Lucille was gone, Jan continued on the tradition with many friends stopping in to say hello and pulling up a chair and catching up. This tradition is always the highlight of the summer and everyone is still welcome. With retiring around the same time as friends at the college, they formed a group that has met every Thursday morning since. She always looked forward to those mornings to spend time with her friends.

She had great knowledge of the history of this area. Between Jan, her mother, and grandmother, there wasn't anyone they didn't know. They all worked countless hours raising money and helping to put the Dawes County Museum together and getting it going. She continued out there for years to come enjoying every minute. If they ever needed to know anything, they just called Jan. If she didn't know, she would know who did or would track it down herself.

After retiring from the college, she did caregiving to some elderly ladies that that she loved dearly and also ran the GED Program in this area for several years. All the while she was spending time enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved being able to hold every new baby that came and loved them so very much. She was very proud of all of them.

She loved meeting people and making friends everywhere she went and tried to keep in touch with everyone she knew. Even travel plans were arranged so that she could stop and see people along the way that she hadn't seen in a long time. She had friends across the nation and some around the world, and it didn't matter how far she was from home, she still ran into people she knew. She was a friend to all and loved everyone very much. Please know that you were all very special to her.

She was a member of the American Legion for most of her life and very involved. She also served with RSVP for 26 years as an official volunteer but helped her mother with RSVP for years before that.

She is preceded in death by her mother Lucille, father Clyde, aunt Eleanor Whitzel, and great grandson Russell.

Jan is survived by son Jay (Danielle) and their daughter Mairead Adams of Seattle Washington; daughter Joni King of Chadron and grandchildren Shanae of Chadron, Brittney (Chris) of Missouri, Alyssa (Allen) of Valentine Brady of Chadron, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and the Senior Centers Feed a Senior. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

The family would like you to feel free to wear bright colors or Chadron High, CSC, or Nebraska Cornhusker attire.

