Janet Lee (Langford) Kirby

CHADRON, Neb. | Janet Lee Kirby, age 77, of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away at the Chadron Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born at home in Crawford, Nebraska, on October 11, 1944, to George and Millie (Holder) Langford. Services will be held at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Jan attended school in Crawford before the family moved to Chadron. She attended Chadron Prep School from third grade through eleventh grade. When the Prep High School closed in 1961, Jan went to Chadron High School for her senior year. She graduated in 1962 and then attended Chadron State College for one year. At Chadron Prep she was active in marching and concert band, Pep Club, and choir. She was a Girl Scout and earned all the badges. Jan regularly attended Sunday school and church services at the First Congregational Church. She sang in the church choir and often served as an acolyte.

In 1964 Jan married Richard Kirby; and to this union, three children were born: Robert, Brenda, and Wendy. They spent most of their years together in Kimball. She lived in 6 states and visited 23 states and Mexico, and she worked various jobs in her lifetime. In 1995 she moved back to Chadron. Shortly thereafter, she began working as a housekeeper at Chadron High School and retired from there in 2007.

Jan was a die-hard Husker football fan and was able to attend the Nebraska vs. Texas Tech game on October 20, 2001. Getting together with family and friends to cheer for the Huskers was her favorite Saturday activity. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, also. Jan was a 63-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bill Dowling Unit 12.

Jan is survived by her sister Marilyn Hills of Chadron, daughter Wendy (Dan) Scherbarth of Chadron, son Robert (Cindi) Kirby of Colorado, son-in-law Michael Larimore of Wyoming,

9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents George and Millie Langford, sister Patricia Preble, brother Steve Langford, daughter Brenda Larimore, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

