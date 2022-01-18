Janice Hughes

CRAWFORD | Celebration of life for Janice Hughes will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Crawford, Nebraska. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Crawford, Nebraska.

Janice G. (McMeekin) Hughes was born March 5, 1937 in Crawford, Nebraska to Lucille and Joe McMeekin. She grew up on a ranch north of Crawford, and graduated from Crawford High School 1955.

In July 1956, Janice was named the Crawford Rodeo Queen. On August 12, 1956, she married Roger Hughes. Together they had three children. Janice worked at King and Williams Drug Stores early on. In 1967 Janice and Roger then purchased Hudson Auto Supply where they worked together for 33 years. She spent many hours on the road delivering parts to other towns, and doing the bookkeeping for the store. In 1999 they sold the store and retired from work, but did not really retire. She then spent many years traveling with Roger to their grandkids' many sporting and other school events. She loved to golf and play bridge and would spend many hours playing card games with her kids and grandkids. She loved her grandkids with a passion not many possess.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Roger; her children Rog (Laura) Hughes, Shari (Jeff) Schlichtemeier, and Rommie (Cherey) Hughes. Grandchildren Madison Hughes, Laramie (Sam) Burki; Ethan, Claire and Evan Hughes; and great granddaughter Morgan Burki.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lucille McMeekin, her brother Gary McMeekin and a grandson Garrett Schlichtemeier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Legend Buttes Golf Course in Crawford. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

