 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanne "Kathy" Katherine Donahue

  • 0

Jeanne "Kathy" Katherine Donahue

BEULAH, WY - Jeanne "Kathy" Katherine Donahue, 69 of Beulah, WY passed away on October 12, 2022.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD.

A celebration of life will follow at the Buffalo Jump located in Beulah, WY.

Kathy was born on May 12, 1953 in Chadron, NE to Dick and Jean Reitz. In her youth, Kathy enjoyed performing gymnastics and competed in track. She moved to Denver, CO after graduating high school and earned her nursing degree. Her work career spanned many specialties including nursing, insurance and real estate.

During her marriage to Henry Tullo, she had her two beloved children, Jimmy and Jamie Tullo. Kathy met Pat Donahue and married the love of her life on August 6, 1989. Once her first grandchild arrived, her entire focus was wrapped around each one.

People are also reading…

Kathy is survived by her husband, Pat Donahue of Beulah, WY; her children: Jim Tullo of Phoenix, AZ, Jamie Tullo (Mike Scott) of Rapid City, SD; stepchildren: Stefani Thornton (Glen) of Englewood, FL and Shannon Pedersen (Shawn) of Gillette, WY; grandchildren: Markus and Maddox Tullo, Julian and Jaelah Scott, and Tate LaPlaunt (Megan); great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Olivia; siblings: Jim (PA) Reitz of FT. Worth, TX, Judy Tausan of Chadron, NE, Janice Strotheide of Chadron, NE and Joan Reitz, of Chadron, NE.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jean Reitz; her brother-in-law, Dan Donahue; sister-in-law, Joan Peterson and father-in-law, Big Jack.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas Caring and Sharing begins

Years go by faster and faster. The holidays will soon be here, and the Christmas Caring and Sharing for seniors age 55 and older will begin Oct. 24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News