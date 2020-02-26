Jewel theft at heart of mystery event

“Who hath done it?” was the question asked and answered by many this past weekend during the eighth annual Mystery on Main Street at the Olde Main Street Inn.

This year’s mystery involved a time-travelling king who had lost his jewels, and tasked those at the Olde Main with finding the culprit. Clues were obtained through various other royalty, as well as a variety of written notes and puzzles, in the hotel’s four floors.

With just under 80 minutes, teams had to find out not only who the thief was, but his or her motivation in stealing the jewels.

Prior to the mystery itself, attendees were entertained by the cast and made their dessert choices for afterward. This year’s menu included peach cobbler, devil’s food whoopee pies, cream puffs, brownies and sorbet. Any leftover desserts were sold in a live auction, and several other items were up for grabs in a silent auction and raffle.

Jennifer Wallage, who helps organize the event and who portray Lady (Princess) Guinevere during the mystery, said numbers were slightly down for the event, with about 70 people attending compared to the average of about 90. Though the basic scenario and characters remained the same each night, the clues and culprit changed to keep those who attended Friday from getting an advantage.

With ticket sales and sponsorships alone, the mystery brought in about $2,500, though Wallage noted money for the silent auction items had not been tallied as of Monday. All proceeds go to Trunk Butte Christian School.

