Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley

CHEYENNE| Jewell Maxine Stetson Shanley, 91, died October 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family in Cheyenne, WY. Born September 14, 1930, in Crawford, NE to the late Orville and Anna Soester Stetson, Jewell grew up in Crawford where her great grandparents were early settlers. Raised in a family that farmed, ranched and lived on their ancestral Stetson homestead, she embraced, lived and dressed western. Jewell lived her parents' teachings of working before playing and valuing family and friends whether it was to simply gather or to share in good times or in bad. Wherever life took her, Western Nebraska was always home.

Jewell's family came first. She also enjoyed friends, music, dancing, and traveling. She attended Dawes County, NE Schools (1935 to 1947). Part of those years she rode horseback to attend. Earning her Teaching Certificate from Chadron College at age 16, Jewell chose to teach country school because “it was a pretty good paying job.” During the Blizzard of '49 while teaching in Belmont, NE she recalled having fun “sliding out the second story schoolhouse windows.” Jewell left teaching to marry and raise a family. Between 1969 and 1995 she worked in various office positions for the Aurora Public Schools at Peoria Elem., Aurora Central H.S., and Rangeview H.S. Jewell enjoyed the variety and challenges in the work along with the friends she made.