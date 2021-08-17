Joellyn Rasmussen
RAPID CITY | Joellyn Kay Rasmussen, 82, formerly of Chadron, NE, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021, following a heart attack.
Jo was born Sept. 30, 1938 in Alliance, NE, to William and Mildred Gardner. The family moved to North Platte, NE, where she graduated from North Platte High School. She attended Kearney State College, where she enjoyed being a part of the musical theater productions, showcasing her beautiful singing voice.
She took a hiatus from college after a car accident claimed the life of her father and seriously injured her mother. Upon returning to Kearney State, she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Rasmussen. Jo and Ras, as she called him, were married August 31, 1958. They loved and cared for one another through nearly 63 years of marriage.
After their wedding they moved to Omaha, where Jo worked at Mutual of Omaha while Bob attended the University of Nebraska Medical School. During these lean but beautiful years, they welcomed a son, James Dale, on Sept. 22, 1961. In 1963, they moved to Chadron, where Bob began his medical practice as a family physician.
Following the loss of a newborn son, William, they were blessed with two daughters, Ann Marie on August 8, 1964 and Carrie Jo on May 25, 1967. Jo was a devoted mother and filled the home with delicious meals, holiday celebrations and family traditions. The family was active at Grace Episcopal Church and were blessed to have God in their lives. Jo sang in the Chadron Community Chorus, volunteered with the American Cancer Society and was active in PEO. She and Bob enjoyed their many dear friends in Chadron. Joyful memories of ski trips, lake days and community events, like Fur Trade days, were among the many that they shared throughout the years.
As their family grew Jo became a grandmother and found much happiness in her role as "Grammy Jo." She relished being with her grandchildren and attending their events.
In 2016, Bob and Jo moved to Rapid City and resided at the Legacy Place apartments in the Good Samaritan Village. The new friends they met there made it feel like home. Jo was thrilled to be able to shop in Rapid with her girls and enjoy the beautiful Black Hills. She loved people and loved to talk to people! Her genuine concern and kindness showed when you spent time with Jo. She made everyone feel loved.
She celebrated the recent birth and baptism of great-granddaughter, Meilia, and the circle of love continued to grow. It will continue to grow and we will still feel her love, see her smile and thank the Lord for every day we shared.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her son, William; and her sister, Pat. She is remembered by her husband, Bob of Rapid City; son, Jim (Nanette) Rasmussen of Omaha; daughters, Ann (Tim) Hast and Carrie (Kim) Lobato, both of Rapid City; brother, Brian Gardner (Dan) of North Platte; and cherished by grandchildren, Ember and Meagan Rasmussen, Beth (Nathan) Toenjes, Hayden (Kristi) Hast, Sarah Jo (Noah) Storm, Nicole, Paul and Grace Lobato; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaleb and Meilia; and great-great-granddaughter, Abigail.
Celebration of Life services were held August 13 at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, with burial at Exeter, NE.
Cards can be sent to Bob Rasmussen, 4825 Jericho Way, Apt. 314, Rapid City, SD 57702. Memorials are to Grace Episcopal Church of Chadron and the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.kirkfuneralhome.com