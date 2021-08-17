Joellyn Rasmussen

RAPID CITY | Joellyn Kay Rasmussen, 82, formerly of Chadron, NE, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021, following a heart attack.

Jo was born Sept. 30, 1938 in Alliance, NE, to William and Mildred Gardner. The family moved to North Platte, NE, where she graduated from North Platte High School. She attended Kearney State College, where she enjoyed being a part of the musical theater productions, showcasing her beautiful singing voice.

She took a hiatus from college after a car accident claimed the life of her father and seriously injured her mother. Upon returning to Kearney State, she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Rasmussen. Jo and Ras, as she called him, were married August 31, 1958. They loved and cared for one another through nearly 63 years of marriage.

After their wedding they moved to Omaha, where Jo worked at Mutual of Omaha while Bob attended the University of Nebraska Medical School. During these lean but beautiful years, they welcomed a son, James Dale, on Sept. 22, 1961. In 1963, they moved to Chadron, where Bob began his medical practice as a family physician.