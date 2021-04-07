Johndreau pursuing writing as a career

From the time she dreams up a story to the point where she considers it a finished work is several months, Johndreau said. She is already planning to expand the universe she started with THREE, TWO, ONE, GO! — a story begun in November and finished in February — with a sequel and prequel in the works.

“I sort of change things as I go along, so I don’t have to go back,” Johndreua said of her editing process.

Though she’s written more stories than she could put a number to, Johndreau said there are two she considers her “masterpieces.” Those are the Witch Detective series and Fish Diary. The latter, she noted, is somewhat of a call to action as it centers around a diary passed down to each generation of fish. The animals then comment on topics such as the state of the ocean and decline of the reefs.

She also has several little stories that she works on for a few days then drops, “but it’s just fun to play with them for a while.”

Though she feels it’s a bit cliché, Johndreau advises anyone considering writing to “never give up.” She further added budding writers should never try to force a story. “Just give it time . . . just let it flow.” Moving forward, one of her big ambitions is to write as a career. “I really, really want to be an author,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0