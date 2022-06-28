Johnson appointed to commissioner vacancy

It took less than 10 minutes to reappoint Webb Johnson as the Dawes County Commissioner of District 3, according to Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist.

Feist, County Treasurer Samm Wellnitz and County Attorney Vance Haug formed the committee set to appoint a replacement for Levi Grant, who passed away in a motorcycle accident on May 30.

Feist noted Webb was appointed to the position due to his prior experience, and the fact that he was a prior commissioner of District 3 and so had the knowledge of what’s happening in that area. It’s almost a reversal of the 2020 election, as Grant had taken over from Johnson, who chose not to seek a fourth term.

Fellow commissioner Jake Stewart previously stated having Johnson fill the vacancy — which lasts about 2.5 years, the remainder of Grant’s term — would be a seamless transition and provide someone with the experience needed for the upcoming valuation protests and budget setting.

Feist added this year’s budget looks to be a rough one, and Johnson is certainly jumping in with both feet since he was sworn in at 3:30 p.m. Monday and had his first meeting of the Dawes County Commission on Tuesday.

Additional folks who expressed interest in filling the vacancy were Marissa Betson, Dou Leeling, Walter Juhlin, Tony Johnson and Webb Johnson. Feist expressed great appreciation to everyone who submitted their names, and she feels good knowing there are so many people who are willing to step up and be part of the decisions made in the county.

Feist said Webb also submitted a letter of interest to the three-person committee, and aside from his experience they felt there was not enough time to properly conduct interviews with all of the candidates. The committee had 45 days to make their decision, Feist said, with June 30 marking tw-thirds of that window passed.

