Jolene Brandon

CHADRON - Jolene (Carrell) Brandon, 75, of Chadron passed away on August 2, 2022 after suffering from Dementia.

She was born on June 19, 1947 to Buster and Betty Carrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ronnie (Cowboy) Carrell. She is survived by her only relative, sister-in-law, Brenda Harwood Carrell of Cedar Lake, IN. Jolene referred to her as her Sister.

Jolene loved riding her horses and she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by those that loved her.